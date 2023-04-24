Cardi B and Janelle James Share Their Ultimate Mom Hacks For Walmart In New Ad Campaign

Motherhood is one of the hardest assignments any woman can take on, but comedian Janelle James and rapper Cardi B have you covered with some of their well-earned hacks to help fellow moms on their journey.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, Walmart announced today it is giving away up to 20,000 free one-year Walmart+ memberships – nearly $2 million in value – to new moms as part of its new “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign.

To celebrate, the retailer tapped on known funny ladies and powerhouse mothers like award-winning comedian Janelle James, rap superstar and magnetic media personality Cardi B, comedic actress Stephanie Beatriz, and stand-up star and screenwriter Jenny Slate to share some of their favorite “mom-hacks,” and how a membership to Walmart + comes in clutch in their own lives.

In the ad spots, Cardi shares hacks like squaring off your long stiletto nails to avoid scratching the baby, doubling up on binkies, and soothing the baby with what doubles as an ab workout.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Walmart. “Whether it’s getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

“The beauty of motherhood is that it brings moms together with a bond regardless of where they are in their lives,” said Courtney Carlson, senior vice president of retail marketing, Walmart. “Every mom loves to trade their parenting hacks, and we’re excited for this campaign to showcase the biggest hack of all being ‘The Mother of All Savings’ — a Walmart+ membership.”

As a mom to two sons, Janelle James’ hacks include letting the laundry wait so you can nap alongside baby, grabbing a hand vac for the “neverending crumbs” that are now a part of life, and wearing a poncho in preparation for the many diaper blowouts that are on the way.

The membership giveaway is in conjunction with Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides a gift bag for patients who have recently delivered a baby. This May, each gift bag will include a reusable fabric bag that moms love (and need), coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes 6-count sample, informative newborn literature, and while supplies last, a free one-year Walmart+ membership.

Learn more about these celeb mom hacks and Walmart’s new membership program HERE.