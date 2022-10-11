The Moments That Made Cardi B A Global Superstar

Hip-Hop superstar and ESSENCE cover model Cardi B celebrates her 30th birthday today. In just 10 years, Belcalis Almánzar has gone from a hilarious Instagram sensation to a global icon.

With just one album under her belt, Cardi has managed to shatter records and open doors for women in Hip-Hop. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, made Cardi the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album in history, the first woman in Hip-Hop to have a Diamond-certified RIAA single, and was named the number one female Hip-Hop album of the 2010’s by Billboard.

As the rapper prepares to celebrate her big day in grand style with a big Burlesque Bardi Bash, here are some of the moments that made the Bronx-bred baddie an undeniable force over the years.