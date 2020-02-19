‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actress Esther Scott Dead At 66

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Esther Scott has died at the age of 66.

Her family told TMZ that the actress suffered a heart attack while at home in Santa Monica, California, where she was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital. Scott passed away just a few days later. The actress was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Scott appeared in projects such as Boyz N The Hood, Birth of a Nation, 90210, The Steve Harvey Show, and Sister, Sister.

Her sister Shaun told TMZ, “She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her—but they didn’t know her name.”

“Hopefully, now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry,” she added.

Many on social media remembered Scott, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She took to Twitter, writing: “Although my heart is heavy—my thoughts and prayers are with the families of Ja’Net Dubois & Esther Scott. These phenomenal women were actresses, songstresses, and trailblazers in their own right. May they both Rest In Peace.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott’s family and friends.