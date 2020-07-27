Bobby Brown is remembering his late daughter five years after her death.

The New Edition alum took to social media to pen a touching tribute, coupled with a throwback picture of his “little girl,” who died when she was just 22 year old.

“There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl,” he wrote. “You stay in my heart on my mind every day. Daddy loves you.”

The daughter of Brown and the late Whitney Houston was found face down in a bathtub inside her Georgia home by her boyfriend, the late Nick Gordon, mirroring her mother’s haunting death in February 2012. Bobbi Kristina Brown died six months later in hospice care. Gordon also died back in January, three years after he was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death.

It wasn’t the first time Brown used social media to remember his daughter. Back in 2019, the “Every Little Step” singer also wrote a touching tribute to his daughter on the four year anniversary of her death.

“I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady,” Brown said then. “I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day.”

He added she is “so loved and so missed.”

Brown continues to lift up his daughter and her legacy. In 2015, founded the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence shelter created in his daughter’s honor.