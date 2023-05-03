Blue Bottle Coffee And The Weeknd Team Up For New Specialty Blend Benefitting Ethiopia

Abel Tesfaye, known most commonly by his stage name The Weeknd, is teaming up with world-renowned coffee brand Blue Bottle for a new coffee blend that honors both his Ethiopian roots and most specifically, his mother – just in time for mothers’ day.

Together, Blue Bottle and Tesfaye have created Samra Origins, a brand and product line that celebrates Ethiopian culture and excellence in coffee. Named in honor of The Weeknd’s mother Samra, Samra Origins pays homage to his family’s heritage with a shared respect for Ethiopia — the proud birthplace of coffee.

“Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I’m proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee,” Tesfaye said in a statement. “Growing up, I watched my mother perform Buna Tetu, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots.”

“Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia’s people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture.”

Born to Ethiopian immigrants, Tesfaye’s strong ties to his family’s heritage ignited his passion for Ethiopia and giving back to its communities in need. The Samra Origins partnership signals a mutual commitment between Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd to maintain traditions and unify communities.

As part of Tesfaye’s humanitarian efforts, Blue Bottle will donate to the XO Humanitarian Fund, administered by World Food Program USA. The Fund supports the United Nations World Food Programme’s lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world, with a special focus on Ethiopia where an estimated 11.8 million people require urgent humanitarian food assistance. You can learn more and donate directly to the Fund HERE.

Blue Bottle’s Samra Origins launches on May 9 with a limited release of Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha COE #7 ($65 per 100 gram tin), available exclusively online at www.samraorigins.com. COE notes that the coffee is recognized by the Ethiopia Cup of Excellence – the world’s most prestigious competition and auction of high-quality coffees.

A Samra Origins blend bean will be made available to the public via Blue Bottle’s online retailing and at Blue Bottle locations nationwide as both a cold and hot brew sometime in Summer 2023.