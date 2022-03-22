15 Years of Black Women in Hollywood: The Performers

As ESSENCE gears up for our 15th annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, honoring some of the divine women of the big and small screens breaking ground with their expertly portrayed roles, we’re taking a look back at some of the defining moments of this legendary day each year.

Since the inaugural event in 2008, honoring the accomplishments and contributions of Jurnee Smollet, Suzanne de Passe, Ruby Dee, and Jada Pinkett Smith, powerhouse performers have graced the stage, lending their voices to honor and regale the sisterhood-fueled gathering of actresses and film-industry players in celebration of the female voice and Black women’s representation on screen.

Take a look back at the honored performers from each year’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon so far.

01 Ledisi – 2008 02 Anika Noni Rose – 2009 03 Mary Mary – 2010 04 Marsha Ambrosius – 2011 05 Jordin Sparks – 2012 06 Miguel – 2013 07 Alice Smith – 2014 08 Common & John Legend – 2015 09 Leon Bridges – 2016 10 Cynthia Erivo – 2017 11 Chlöe & Halle – 2018 12 Amber Riley – 2019 13 Brittany Howard – 2020 14 Andra Day – 2021

