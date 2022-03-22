15 Years of Black Women in Hollywood: The Performers
By Rivea Ruff ·

As ESSENCE gears up for our 15th annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, honoring some of the divine women of the big and small screens breaking ground with their expertly portrayed roles, we’re taking a look back at some of the defining moments of this legendary day each year.

Since the inaugural event in 2008, honoring the accomplishments and contributions of Jurnee Smollet, Suzanne de Passe, Ruby Dee, and Jada Pinkett Smith, powerhouse performers have graced the stage, lending their voices to honor and regale the sisterhood-fueled gathering of actresses and film-industry players in celebration of the female voice and Black women’s representation on screen.

Take a look back at the honored performers from each year’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon so far.

01
Ledisi – 2008
02
Anika Noni Rose – 2009
03
Mary Mary – 2010
04
Marsha Ambrosius – 2011
05
Jordin Sparks – 2012
06
Miguel – 2013
07
Alice Smith – 2014
08
Common & John Legend – 2015
09
Leon Bridges – 2016
10
Cynthia Erivo – 2017
11
Chlöe & Halle – 2018
12
Amber Riley – 2019
13
Brittany Howard – 2020
14
Andra Day – 2021

