15 Years of Black Women in Hollywood: The Performers

As ESSENCE gears up for our 15th annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, honoring some of the divine women of the big and small screens breaking ground with their expertly portrayed roles, we’re taking a look back at some of the defining moments of this legendary day each year.
Since the inaugural event in 2008, honoring the accomplishments and contributions of Jurnee Smollet, Suzanne de Passe, Ruby Dee, and Jada Pinkett Smith, powerhouse performers have graced the stage, lending their voices to honor and regale the sisterhood-fueled gathering of actresses and film-industry players in celebration of the female voice and Black women’s representation on screen.
Take a look back at the honored performers from each year’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon so far.