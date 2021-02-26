Loading the player…

Monumental costume designer Ruth E. Carter was cemented into history yesterday –quite literally– by earning her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her impressive list of credits includes work on over 40 films including Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Selma, and Black Panther –the latter mentioned secured her a win for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, making her the first Black person to ever win in that category.

“Nothing was handed to me,” Carter shared during the virtual ceremony. “Every moment, every sacrifice, every effort was hard work inspired by my passion. It’s my hope that anyone who sacrifices, who beats these streets of Hollywood carrying their dreams and heavy garment bags full of costumes desiring to be the best, like I did, that when you gaze upon my star, feel my energy, feel the power of your own unique story to realize your dreams so you too can reach your star.”

