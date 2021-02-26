Monumental costume designer Ruth E. Carter was cemented into history yesterday –quite literally– by earning her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her impressive list of credits includes work on over 40 films including Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Selma, and Black Panther –the latter mentioned secured her a win for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, making her the first Black person to ever win in that category.
“Nothing was handed to me,” Carter shared during the virtual ceremony. “Every moment, every sacrifice, every effort was hard work inspired by my passion. It’s my hope that anyone who sacrifices, who beats these streets of Hollywood carrying their dreams and heavy garment bags full of costumes desiring to be the best, like I did, that when you gaze upon my star, feel my energy, feel the power of your own unique story to realize your dreams so you too can reach your star.”
With Carter rightfully receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, we’ve taken a look at some celebrities that would surprise you to know that they don’t have one just yet.
01
Denzel Washington
The box-office breaking star actually has been offered his own star in 2018, but just never got around to scheduling the actual ceremony.
02
Whitney Houston
“The Voice” as she’s commonly referred to, has undoubtedly had a legacy worth having a star on the Walk of Fame, but was reportedly never concerned with having one before her untimely passing in 2012.
03
Will Smith
Ranked by Forbes as the most bankable star worldwide, it’s extremely surprising that the Fresh Prince himself doesn’t have a star within his show’s native setting of California. The movie star has made history by being able to gross over $100 million for eight consecutive films, a fact that alone speaks to his star power.
Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic
04
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time but he still doesn’t have a star—a fact that baffles most of his adoring fans. Winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls and becoming one of the most influential players ever are reasons beyond measure.
05
Oprah
With being credited as completely changing the talk show dynamic and becoming North America’s first Black billionaire, it’s our hope that her star is coming very, very soon.
06
Prince
Fun fact: Prince was actually approached not once, but twice, about receiving his own star before his death in 2016. He reportedly turned it down both times because he stated the “timing just wasn’t right,” according to a representative from the Walk of Fame.
07
Rihanna
The Bajan bombshell has 8 best-selling albums (making her one of the best-selling artists of all time), an incredibly successful lingerie line, and is just an overall mega star, so it is a little absurd we have yet to see her name grace the cement.
08
James Earl Jones
With an acting career spanning over 50 years, it’s quite a wonder why the Mississippi native hasn’t received one. Jones’ impeccable credits include roles in the play adaptation of Fences, The Lion King, Coming to America, and many more works.
09
Beyonce
Yes, this is a wild fun fact that is shared between the powerful couple: neither has their own star as of yet. Destiny’s Child as a group was presented with one in 2006, but there isn’t one for Beyonce in her own right. With 24 Grammys, 26 MTV Music Video Awards, and countless other accomplishments, this one is a no-brainer.
10
Jay-Z
The rapper who basically needs no introduction, and is widely considered as one of the greatest of all time, should also have his own star to celebrate his overwhelming success. With the numerous business endeavors and chart-topping albums he’s been able to meet with extreme fanfare, it’s truly shocking there isn’t one for him just yet.
11
Kanye West
With an astounding 21 Grammys under his belt, it’s surprising the artist and mega producer doesn’t have one yet. He did however, champion for his now estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to have one of her own back in 2013.