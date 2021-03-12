12 Celebs In Their 50s Who Don’t Look A Day Over 30

Nia Long | ABFF Honors

If 30 is the new 20, given how these women look, 50 must be the new 30. Some of our favorite Black celebs have clearly stumbled upon the fountain of youth, and all we want to know is: What’s the skincare routine, sis?

We’ve always heard the term “Black don’t crack” but what exactly does that mean? Black people are not only born with denser bones in our faces, but those bones also don’t break down as quickly — especially the bone between the eyes and the cheekbones. The result: The faces of men and women of African descent maintain structural support for a longer period of time so we have younger-looking skin for longer.

Of course, not everyone maintains that youthful glow forever, but in the spirit of giving people their flowers, we want to recognize the ones who do. Whether it’s due to genetics, everyday maintenance, or a killer workout routine, many of Black Hollywood’s elite have defied age-related expectations. Check out these 12 beauties in their 50s who don’t look a day over 50.