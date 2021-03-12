12 Celebs In Their 50s Who Don’t Look A Day Over 30
Nia Long | ABFF Honors
By Kimberly Wilson · Edit 12 Celebs In Their 50s Who Don’t Look A Day Over 30

If 30 is the new 20, given how these women look, 50 must be the new 30. Some of our favorite Black celebs have clearly stumbled upon the fountain of youth, and all we want to know is: What’s the skincare routine, sis?

We’ve always heard the term “Black don’t crack” but what exactly does that mean? Black people are not only born with denser bones in our faces, but those bones also don’t break down as quickly — especially the bone between the eyes and the cheekbones. The result: The faces of men and women of African descent maintain structural support for a longer period of time so we have younger-looking skin for longer.

Of course, not everyone maintains that youthful glow forever, but in the spirit of giving people their flowers, we want to recognize the ones who do. Whether it’s due to genetics, everyday maintenance, or a killer workout routine, many of Black Hollywood’s elite have defied age-related expectations. Check out these 12 beauties in their 50s who don’t look a day over 50.

01
Regina Hall
02
Regina King
03
Mary J. Blige
Nine-time Grammy award winning artist Mary J. Blige was honored in West Hollywood during the first annual Black Women in Music celebration.
04
Mariah Carey
05
Queen Latifah
06
Taraji P. Henson
07
Naomi Campbell
08
Kenya Moore
09
Nia Long
10
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas
11
Robin Givens
12
Halle Berry
Edit 12 Celebs In Their 50s Who Don’t Look A Day Over 30