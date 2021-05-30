While Memorial Day is a long holiday weekend used to observe the contributions of those who served in the U.S. military, it’s not just to celebrate veterans alone. Oftentimes, we forget the impact of those who serve in the military on the family and close friends in their quarters – and they deserve a round of applause for holding it down as well.

We recognize those celebrities who have previously served in the military from rappers Ice-T in the army and late rapper Nate Dogg in the marines to Jackie Robinson – the first African American to play Major League Baseball – being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in January 1943. What about those who grew up watching these heroes take flight in their own households?

Check out this shocking list below of Black celebrities who grew up with military parents – also known as “army brats” – from actors and actresses to some of your favorite rappers and singers.