Diamonds, Roses And Popeyes? Extravagant Ways Black Celeb Couples Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Romance will never get old. Making the special people in your life feel loved is always on brand. That’s probably why the National Retail Federation forecasted that the estimated 53 percent of American adults who planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year would spend $23.9 billion.

Yes, that’s a couple of bags!

Some of our favorite celebs showed up and showed out for Valentine’s Day, spending big on roses, designer bags and fine dining to make it an unforgettable day for loved ones. Here’s a little bit of the romance that was on display to leave you feeling lovey-dovey.

Cardi B and Offset

We are still swooning over the cuteness overload from the matching tattoos these two got with their marriage date. The duo gave us something else to gush about on Valentine’s Day–a home flooded with roses, Chanel bags, and a $375,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves

A copious amount of roses, a giant teddy bear, balloons and bling? Influencer Jayda Cheaves had a pretty amazing Valentine’s Day thanks to the efforts of her beau, rapper Lil Baby.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna

Now, we don’t know that these two are a couple. They simply collaborated on a great tune and had some fiery chemistry. But fans believe Gunna, who shared his Valentine’s Day activities in his Instagram Stories, showered Bailey’s home with balloons, roses and other V-day goodness.

India Royale and Lil Durk

As if a fine dinner wasn’t enough, rapper Lil Durk took fiancé India Royale on a helicopter ride, had a classical ensemble play music for her, set up a private movie theater for them to canoodle together in, and bought her a BMW. Such efforts are going to be tough to beat next year!

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

Everything Steve and Marjorie Harvey do is lavish, so Valentine’s Day was no exception. For their candlelit dinner, their table was covered in stunning florals and candles as they enjoyed fine wine and food.

Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing

A baecation wasn’t enough for Johnson and Rushing. They topped off a Valentine’s Day getaway with a seven-course dinner by the ocean.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

Who broke up!? Despite rumors that these two ended things because they haven’t been as active together on social media, Pardi shared a photo via InstaStories of himself and Hot Girl Meg enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner together.

Sabrina and Idris Elba

The couple posted a steamy Valentine’s Day video in what appears to be a luxurious destination. It also looks pretty cold, but the Elbas are more than capable of keeping each other warm.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi

Rapper Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi took off their parenting hats momentarily to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The main attraction of their celebration is definitely the Popeyes box. Gotta love Black love!

Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher

Rapper Moneybagg Yo and social media influencer Ari Fletcher are one of Instagram’s faves and notorious for publicly out-loving one another. She bought him 28.8 acres of land for his birthday last year, and he reciprocated that energy this Valentine’s Day. He covered a room in roses–literally. We can’t see the floor, sis! If that isn’t a prototype for romance, we don’t know what is.