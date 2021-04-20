Then and Now: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Love Through The Years

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Thirteen years down and forever to go.

Actors Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict are all smiles today as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today.

Mowry-Hardrict, 42, paid tribute to the occasion and her husband on Instagram by posting their throwback wedding photo alongside a heartfelt caption. “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of marriage, 21 years together and this union produced 2 beautiful children,” she wrote. “I am so blessed to call you my #husband. I am so #blessed to go through this thing called life with you. You are my biggest supporter and often believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I am forever grateful #God has us in his hands. I love you Mr. Hardrict.”

And, of course, Mr. Hardrict also had some kind words to share to his other half. “Happy anniversary my love you are a special gift from heaven a real one,” Hardrict wrote on Instagram. “I’m thankful we get to go on this thing called life Together baby!! Blessed to call you my Wife forever. Love you.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara in 2008 at the Biltmore Hotel. Mowry-Hardrict’s twin sister, fellow actress Tamera Mowry-Housley was her maid of honor. Since tying the knot the happy couple have expanded their family—welcoming son Cree, 9, in June 2011 and daughter Cairo, 2, in May 2018.

Cheers to the fun-loving couple who has consistently been giving Black love a good name since they first met as young actors in the 90s.

See their love story through the years below.