Then and Now: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s Love Through The Years

Actors Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict are all smiles today as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today.
Mowry-Hardrict, 42, paid tribute to the occasion and her husband on Instagram by posting their throwback wedding photo alongside a heartfelt caption. “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of marriage, 21 years together and this union produced 2 beautiful children,” she wrote. “I am so blessed to call you my #husband. I am so #blessed to go through this thing called life with you. You are my biggest supporter and often believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I am forever grateful #God has us in his hands. I love you Mr. Hardrict.”
And, of course, Mr. Hardrict also had some kind words to share to his other half. “Happy anniversary my love you are a special gift from heaven a real one,” Hardrict wrote on Instagram. “I’m thankful we get to go on this thing called life Together baby!! Blessed to call you my Wife forever. Love you.”
The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara in 2008 at the Biltmore Hotel. Mowry-Hardrict’s twin sister, fellow actress Tamera Mowry-Housley was her maid of honor. Since tying the knot the happy couple have expanded their family—welcoming son Cree, 9, in June 2011 and daughter Cairo, 2, in May 2018.
Cheers to the fun-loving couple who has consistently been giving Black love a good name since they first met as young actors in the 90s.
See their love story through the years below.
01
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images)
02
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles)
03
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
04
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage
05
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)
06
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
The Hardricts dressed to impress at the “Selma” New York Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on December 14, 2014 in New York City.
(Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
07
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
The Hardricts cuddle up at a premiere in 2018 while expecting their second child together.
(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
08
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
09
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
10
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Mike Aguilera/ SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)
11
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
12
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage) (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/Jeffrey Mayer
13
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
14
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
15
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
16
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)
17
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
18
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
19
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
20
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence)
21
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
22
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
23
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Through The Years