Turning heads in Paris, taking in the sunshine at a faraway locale, turning up at a concert. Black celebrity couples had all sorts of fun this week that they shared on the ‘gram. Like 2Chainz and wife Kesha Ward who rode dirt bikes and did the quintessential cheesy but cute couple’s jump while on vacation.

No matter what they were doing, you favorite couples looked like they were having a ball — because they were with their number one. Check out all the sweet and fun photos shared this week in Black love.

2Chainz and Kesha Ward

The pair, together since 2006, took some time away from their three kids to have quality time together somewhere warm and serene.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

If you thought every moment between these two was high-profile date nights painting the town red and doing lovey-dovey things, you’re wrong. Sometimes they just chill in bed, working — and working on their skin routine.

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves

No, they’re not superheroes, but they are stylish couple Lil Baby (rapper) and Jayda (social media influencer and entrepreneur). They showed up and showed out for Balenciaga’s Fashion Week show in Paris over the weekend.

Mike and Kyra Epps

The couple posed in a family photo with their adorable kiddos — two under two!

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

These two were all smiles while getting to enjoy time together in between the business that comes with Towns preparing to make the NBA playoffs.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett

Kirsten shared a recent throwback from a couples trip she and Chance took with friends to celebrate their third wedding anniversary on March 9. It’s the candid cuteness for us!

Chante Moore and Stephen Hill

The soon-to-be husband and wife are still going strong. They danced the night away during a recent New Edition concert, bopping to Bobby Brown’s “Roni.” He shouted her out for International Women’s Day using this sweet video.