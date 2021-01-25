If there’s one thing we know about Swizz Beatz, it’s that he’s Alicia Keys’s biggest fan. In honor of his wife’s 40th birthday, the producer sweetly took the time to let the world know just how dope she is.

In a post dedicated to the Grammy-winning singer, Swizz gave a glowing highlight of her best qualities. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my queen Alicia Keys,” he wrote in a post celebrating her milestone birthday. “My love thank you for everything. I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic. I love the way you love me and love all of our five kids. Your music saved so many people with love. Your charity efforts saved millions.”

Swizz also acknowledged his wife’s humility, saying that he would celebrate her wins even if she’s too modest to do so herself. “You never talk about any of your achievements but I will. The best of the best hands down Queen Keys the great. Happy Birthday.”

Swizz also shared a glimpse of the Mexican getaway he and Keys are currently enjoying. During a beachside dinner, he arranged to have a mariachi band come and set the mood. The couple sat side-by-side as they allowed themselves to be swept away by the music. Now that’s what you call living life.

Over on her social media page, Keys called Swizz “the best husband in the galaxy” for arranging her birthday shindig. She also thanked her family, friends and supporters for making her 40th birthday one to remember.

“My beautiful friends and family celebrating with me tonight, you are so special to me,” Keys captioned a series of videos from the evening. “Thank you to my incredible mama and Craig for giving me life! And endless love to my gorgeous AK Fam for all your love through the years! I’m in heaven! What a night!”

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys originally met as teenagers through a mutual friend. At the time, 14-year-old Keys was about to sign her first record deal, and Swizz had just produced his first hit for Ruff Ryders. In a 2013 interview with Marie Claire UK, the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer revealed that she was initially wasn’t attracted to him. “Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket,” the singer told the magazine. “Everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, ‘He is so annoying.'”

After agreeing to finally collaborate with him on music, Keys says her opinion of him changed. “I think what happened was, he really got me when I saw how far his mind went,” Keys said during a 2013 visit to The Wendy Williams Show. “He’s really, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things…I think that he loves to live life and he really showed me how to live life in a beautiful way.”

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and announced they were pregnant with their first child together in 2010. Together, they have two sons: Egypt and Genesis. Swizz also has three children, Nasir, Kasseem and Nicole, from previous relationships.