Gospel’s Finest Brought Black Love To Nashville For The 40th Stellar Awards

Love was in the air in Nashville, Tennessee on August 16, and fittingly, it was because the Stellar Awards, which honor the achievements of talents in the gospel music industry, were taking place. It was the event’s 40th awards ceremony, and some big names were present. The great Shirley Caesar, BeBe and CeCe Winans, DeVon Franklin, Tyler Lepley, Serayah McNeill, and more enjoyed the event. In addition, there were a number of couples on hand to enjoy the experience, including the lovely David and Tamela Mann, comedian Lil Rel Howery and his love, fiancée Dannella Lane, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her husband Kenneth, and more. The latter couple even brought their adorable son Asher along for the fun. We love to see such pairings enjoy a night out, especially the long-lasting love stories.

Kenneth Leonard, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Asher Leonard

The Manns, for instance, have more than 35 years of marriage under their belt (37 this year) and one of the keys to their longevity has been their shared faith and the vulnerability they provide one another. David has been open about dealing with depression in the past and how Tamela’s prayers were a balm. Her ability to be that safe space, to be that friend, they say, is essential.

“We should have a friendship in our relationship that you can confide in me and not use that against you,” Tamela said during a visit to Fox Soul’s Portia Show in 2024. “Vice versa, if I feel like it’s something I’m dealing with, I should be able to confide in you. And that’s the importance I think of the friendship in the relationship in your marriage, and that’s what’s helped us survive — is our friendship.”

When asked about the key to their success, David added, “I’ve definitely learned to make sure I’m catering to her needs, she’s catering to my needs. Nothing’s lacking.”

That’s probably why they were glowing at the Stellar Awards — and in complementary ensembles! As mentioned, they weren’t the only lovely pairs to step out for gospel music’s biggest night. See who else made the 40th Stellar Awards date night.

Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kenneth Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kenneth Leonard

Pastor Mike Todd and Natalie Todd

Pastor Mike Todd and Natalie Todd

David and Tamela Mann

David Mann and Tamela Mann

Bishop Josh Bracy and Pearl Bracy

Josh Bracy and Pearl Bracy

Lamont and Marie Sanders

Lamont Sanders and Marie Sanders

Don Jackson and Teresa Hairston

Don Jackson and Teresa Hairston

Bishop Paul Morton and Debra Brown Morton

Bishop Paul Morton and Debra Brown Morton

Akintunde Warnock and Eunissa Warnock

Akintunde Warnock and Eunissa Warnock

Pastor Brandon Watts and Ty Watts