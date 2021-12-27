‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Are Engaged!

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Earlier this year we shared with you that Sistas star KJ Smith and recurring cast member (and fan favorite) Skyh Sylvester Black were dating. Now we’re here to tell you that they’re engaged.

The couple celebrated the Christmas holiday in their home state of Florida, in Miami, and rung in the holiday by getting engaged in front of family and friends. We love that KJ threw the ring she had on her finger to make room for her new engagement ring. We also love the message she shared about that very special moment.

“Thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my family and friends for sharing this moment with me and for keeping such a huge surprise a secret 🤣🤣. This is definitely the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate❤️ I love you @skyhblack unconditionally!”

Black responded to her post with “Best day of my life so far ❤️”

The couple first went public with their relationship back in September and have been red hot on red carpets and all over social media ever since. As Black told ESSENCE in September, the two began dating in January of this year and only after he wrapped up filming Sistas.

“I was very adamant about not having any kind of relationship with anyone that I was actually currently in a work setting with, just because I was new. I didn’t want to get in trouble or anything like that,” he said at the time. “There was a huge no fraternization policy. We went out and from that day, January 7, we’ve been together every day ever since. It’s the best. She’s my best friend. She’s my better half. She really helps me navigate this thing because she’s been in it for a while as far as being a working actress. She’s great. She’s incredible.”

And she’s officially his fiancée! Congratulations to the gorgeous pair on their engagement!