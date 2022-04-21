Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about having an empty house again after the girls were staying with them in D.C. during the early days of the pandemic. Now they’re back out there, 23-year-old Malia preparing to write for Donald Glover’s new Amazon series, Sasha back in college (she reportedly studies at USC now), and both girls, or women that is, booed up.

When the crowd was left in shock by how grown they really are, DeGeneres took us down memory lane. She reminded Mrs. Obama about the first time they came to her show in 2008 to see the Jonas Brothers, and shared footage of them jamming in the audience.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers,” the Becoming author recalled. “Now they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just a pop band. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.”

Soon after she shared that the girls are in relationships (Malia’s college boyfriend Rory Farquharson has been well written about over the years), photos immediately began to surface of recent photos of Sasha with her own suitor. In no time flat, he was identified by the Daily Mail as Clifton Powell, Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 14: UCSB guard Clifton Powell (3) brings the ball up the court during an NCAA basketball game between the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos and the UCLA Bruins on December 14, 2016, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because his father is famous actor Clifton Powell, known for roles in projects like Next Friday, Ray and the TV series Saints & Sinners.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: Clifton Powell (L) and guest attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The junior Powell is a former college basketball star who had a scholarship at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Standing over 6’5″ tall, he is reportedly is working in TV commercials these days, reportedly for Nike and Peloton.

As the song goes, it’s a small world after all. If she’s happy, we’re happy for her. But honestly, where did the time go!?