Exclusive: Ryan Destiny And Keith Powers Are Engaged — ‘We’re Still Floating’

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are headed to the altar. The longtime lovebirds, who met in 2015, dated and broke up in 2022 before reuniting in 2023, announced their engagement on Sunday (Oct. 5). In a brief caption, accompanying a set of stylish images in which the couple were captured in together, shared the good news: “engaged to the love of my life.”

But the couple has a bit more to say about this significant moment in their young lives. Shortly before the announcement, we were able to connect with the soon-to-be husband and wife about this next chapter, which unfolded over a sweet, private, candlelit dinner at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in August. They discussed how the proposal came together, their feelings about making it official, and whether they’ve already started planning for the big day.

ESSENCE: Congratulations! How do you both feel about taking this step and preparing to become husband and wife?

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: We’re still floating, it feels like. It’s been such a beautiful time. The engagement itself was really intimate and tender; it just felt right. Now that we’re stepping into wedding planning, we’re trying to approach it the same way we approach everything else that matters—with intention, patience, and communication. We’ve always been teammates, and I’m just really grateful that I get to have my best friend, and now my fiancé by my side.

Keith, how long had you been planning the proposal?

Powers: I had been planning the proposal for a year and a half. Things came up along the way, and I had to keep pushing it back. It made me a bit anxious, but I never questioned God’s timing.

Ryan, what was that moment like for you?

Destiny: You imagine this moment in your head for so long. So when it actually happens, it almost feels out of body. But I think I was mostly present. In bliss, but present. Like, could not stop smiling.

Are there any things you guys know you want for the wedding that you’re comfortable sharing? Something small and intimate? Destination celebration? Or are you just focused on enjoying the moment right now?

Destiny and Powers: We’re enjoying the moment while also locking in on planning. We’re excited to have our families and close friends together. We always talk about having one of our favorite artists blessing us with a song or two. A dream. We’ll see.