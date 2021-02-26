Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Are In Full Baecation Mode

Instagram

If you’ve been longing to take an epic and relaxing baecation these days, get ready to feel some major FOMO over actress Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts recent escapades.

The couple, who tied the knot last August in an intimate surprise ceremony, are keeping the newlywed good vibes going and spending quality time together in Mexico in honor or Nash’s birthday.

The actress turned 51 this week and the couple is currently soaking in the love and the sun at a luxury property in the luxury locale. Betts and Nash are filling our Instagram feeds with sweet moments from their romantic trip, including down time in their lavish accommodations, oceanfront dining and celebratory toasts for two by the pool.

Allow us to live vicariously for a moment through the couple’s sweet getaway.

Since announcing she had officially become Mrs. Betts, Nash has been very vocal about what finding love with the singer has meant to her. “I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” Nash told PEOPLE magazine last October. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

See photos from their getaway below.