The Most Notoriously Private Celebrity Couples

Writer, actress and producer Issa Rae is the reigning queen when it comes to celebrities keeping their private lives private.

First, Rae and her longtime love, Senegalese businessman Louis Diam got engaged back in April 2019, without a peep, then over the weekend the couple surprised fans by revealing they had officially tied the knot in the South of France during an intimate ceremony before their closest family and friends.

Many fans reacted to the news with shock that Rae was even in a serious relationship, which is further proof as to just how good Rae and bare are at keeping Hollywood’s spotlight focused on her work, not her personal life. But Rae isn’t the only celebrity who’s keeping the intimate details of their love life under wraps. Here’s a list of other notoriously private celeb couples we love.

Editor’s Note: This gallery was originally published in 2016 and is updated in an ongoing manner.