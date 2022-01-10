Mimi Faust And Ty Young Are Engaged — Again!

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Mimi Faust said yes! The TV personality is engaged to longtime partner Ty Young after the retired WNBA star popped the question at the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star’s 50th birthday soirée. (Can you say 50 and fine!?)

She celebrated with a party in Atlanta attended by loved ones, and in front of all of them, Young revealed that she’d asked for Faust’s hand once again.

“You know I love you, I love Eva,” Young said. “We’re a family. We talked, we communicated, we’re back, 2022, and she’s my fiancée.” Faust showed off the ring while dancing and having a good time, and it looks to be the original one she was given when Young proposed in 2020.

As mentioned, the couple were previously engaged, sharing that news in 2020. However, their relationship came to an abrupt end in 2021. At the time, she said they’d simply grown apart.

“In relationships, you know, people grow apart,” she said at the time. “They grow different. They want different things. That’s what happened. We’re still friends. We still communicate.”

“There was no cheating going on in this relationship at all,” she added. “It was all respect and all. People grow in different directions.”

But in a recent interview with ESSENCE, Faust shared that they both needed to do some work on themselves before they could commit to taking their relationship to the next level. The quarantine period of the COVID-19 made that need clear. After doing so, they reunited.

“We had to come full circle,” she said in December. “We both needed to work on things and I needed to work on myself especially because someone else can not make me whole or complete. I have to do that myself, then someone can add to that. But someone else, if I’m not all the way 100, there was no way I could enter into a marriage. So that was my issue with getting married at that time.”

She added, “We’re starting over on every level — as friends, as getting to know each other, setting boundaries. I just want a clean slate. Let’s start over and see where it goes.”

Looks like “it’s” going down the aisle and headed to the altar! This would be the first marriage for Faust, whose last very high-profile relationship was with songwriter and producer Stevie J, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter, Eva.