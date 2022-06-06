Michael B. Jordan Makes First Public Appearance Post-Breakup As Steve Harvey Jokes About Split

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If you thought Michael B. Jordan was going to be cooped up in the house in his feelings following reports that he and Lori Harvey broke up after more than a year together, you were incorrect.

The 35-year-old made his first appearance post-split at Sunday night’s NBA Finals Game 2 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in San Francisco. He did the obligatory smile and nod when recognized by the arena, sitting next to rapper Cordae, but he looked as though he just wanted to enjoy the game in peace.

As for Harvey, she stepped out too, spending the weekend attending both a baby shower for KNC BEAUTY founder Kristen Noel Crawley (hanging out with singer and friend Justine Skye while there), and the first birthday party of Essex Wright, son of rapper G Herbo and girlfriend Taina Williams. She showed off her famous abs and a smile.

While neither party likely has anything to say about the breakup, someone cracking a few jokes about it is Steve Harvey. Lori’s dad took to The Steve Harvey Morning Show to say that after his own past breakups cost him financially, he could learn a thing or two from his stepdaughter.

“I need to start learning from my children — get out early before it costs you something. I waited way too late,” he said, laughing. “I got to figure this out. I’m a have to start breaking up on IG because this going to court is awful.”

As reported, a source reportedly close to the couple claimed that the 25-year-old beauty entrepreneur and influencer and the 35-year-old movie star broke up, and it was painful for both parties.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” the source told PEOPLE.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Another source told the magazine that Lori realized she wanted to focus on her growing career, and “still wants to have fun and be free,” the source said. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”