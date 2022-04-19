Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Lori Harvey has mastered the aura of mystique — leaving many fans hanging onto her every word whenever she graces us with a rare, but always fabulous, interview.

The 25-year-old model and creator of SKN by LH recently sat down with makeup guru, Patrick Starrr, for a full face of glam while discussing her wellness routine and how her heartthrob boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, doubles as her gym partner.

Harvey shared during the interview how celery juice in the morning is her go-to drink that she “swears by” to get a jumpstart on her sacred a.m. workouts. Her gym time serves as a personal escape to be free from the demands of her busy schedule.

“Working out, for me, is kind of like my ‘me-time.’ It’s the one time that I don’t have to be on my phone. I don’t have to answer any phone calls, but it also feels like I’m doing something for me that’s benefiting me in the long run,” she said.

Although she prefers the solitary time while at the gym, she’s open to having a familiar face join in as a trusted workout companion — especially when they’re 6’6,” chiseled, and named Michael B. Jordan. “If he has time, we’ll work out together, but our schedules are always so insane,” she shared.

“We had a period where we were working out together. When I started Pilates, he was like, ‘Okay, that little workout you’re doing is not that serious.’ And I was like, ‘No, I think this is the most intense workout I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

While Jordan has gotten into top shape and flexed his boxing skills for his role as Adonis Creed in the box-office hit franchise, Creed, he quickly learned that pilates was no joke. “[He] had such a newfound respect for it,” she recalled jokingly. “He was like, ‘Ok this is different. I feel muscles that I’ve never used before.’”

The couple is often seen beachside, soaking up the sun or looking stunning on the red carpet. It’s nice to know that they’re staying fit while keeping their relationship flourishing in the gym too.