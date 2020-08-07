25 Sweet Photos Of LL Cool J and His Wife Simone Looking Madly In Love Through the Years
01
Lady Love

Way back in the 80's, ladies were definitely checking for LL Cool J aka Todd James Smith, but the only woman he's been checking for is his wife. “I was just 19, something like that,” LL Cool J told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It was Easter and I was driving down the block in my mother’s car.” The rapper said it all started when he stopped the car to say hello to a friend. “He said, ‘Hey, you wanna meet my cousin?” At first, LL Cool J told his friend that he had somewhere else to go, but seeing Smith for the first time changed his mind. “I looked over and said ‘Oh yeah, I’ll meet your cousin.’”

02
By Your Side
Throughout LL's more than 30 year career, Simone has been by her mans side since they tied the knot in 1995.
03
Coordinated Cuties

“Definitely putting God first,” said Simone in a sit-down interview with Oprah on why she and LL’s marriage works. We both definitely come from a spiritual background and there’s a lot of compromise. Picking your battles [and] respecting each other.”

04
Mr. and Mrs. Smith

“We have a special bond," LL's Mrs. once said and their bond definitely shows!

05
Support System

In 2004, Simone found a lump on her leg and was diaagnosed with bone cancer. During her battle, LL was her biggest supporter and the experience Simone said, brought them closer. 

"You don't abandon someone in that foxhole, you know," the actor and rapper said. "You got to be there in that foxhole with them. So I made some decisions professionally and decided to be by Simone's side during that period."

06
Loving You

Early in their relationship, Simone had her reservations about being with the sex symbol but she quickly knew his heart and let all doubt fade.

“I wasn’t worried about that because Todd is Ladies love Cool J and he’s ladies love and the ladies love him and he’s this big sex symbol but he’s definitely a big family man and he loves his wife and he loves his children.”

07
Summer Lovin'

How cute are these two?!

08
Truest Love

Simone often occupanies LL everywhere he goes in the Hollywood spotlight but LL is equally supportive of the woman who has his heart. 

"Being supportive of my wife is the easiest way to show true love," he told Good Housekeeping in 2013. 

09
Cool Cool J

"Happy LOVE Day," Simone captioned this photo on the gram. "My hubs is the coolest!" We agree girl, we agree.

10
Say Yes
LL knew that Simone was the woman of his dreams and proposed in an unsuspecting place until she said yes. “I just sped in my Porsche till she said yes… I’m serious!" How funny is that!
11
Night Life
Even against the night sky, the love of these two is the brightest thing around!
12
Proud Parents
The couple who have been together for 25+ plus years are parents to 4 beautiful children.
13
Gift Of Love

When they first started dating, LL gifted his love a pair of earrings just because and it's a gift she still appreciates. “I was 17-years-old when we met and I’ll never forget the day he bought me those earrings," she said. 

14
Dressed to Perfection
These red carpet darlings are always the talk of the town!
15
Love On Top
You love to see it!
16
Vacation Vibes
Basking in the sunny times with bae? Check!
17
Match Made In Heaven
These two are a match made in heaven, especially when they are matching!
18
Love Overload
With more than 20 years of marriage behind them, they still say life in their happily ever after is awesome--and it shows!
19
On The Wings Of Love
A love that looks like this is always a good one!
20
Buongiorno!
LL Cool J and his wife Simone celebrated 24 years of marriage sailing the Mediterranean seas.
Photo Credit: LL Cool J/IG
21
Forever Fly
This is one stylish couple!
22
Partners In Crime
There's nothing like having someone by your side to celebrate the wins in life.
23
Love Everlasting
During an episode of ESSENCE's "Yes, Girl!" podcast, LL Cool J gave some solid relationship advice about making marriage work. "Make sure that you're going after your dreams and make sure you've got a purpose. You want somebody that can add to that and you can add to their life."
24
In It For The Long Haul
25 years in and the love is still solid.
25
Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Forever and ever!
