5 Things To Know About Jordyn Woods’ New Fiancé, NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Congratulations are in order for Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.

The New York Knicks star and his love, influencer and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods, are engaged. The couple announced the news with a romantic winter wonderland-inspired post for Christmas. The caption was simple but made a big statement: “Marry Christmas.”

In the post shared, Towns is seen down on one knee on the rooftop of a building overlooking New York City, proposing to the beauty, who is overcome with emotion. The rock, a massive emerald cut, sparkled as she showed it off in pictures, including alongside her mother and Towns’s father. They wrapped up the carousel of images by showing off celebratory wines gifted to her that read, “Mrs. Towns.”

The couple have been together since 2000 but were friends before they began dating. But once they started their relationship, they were locked in. Within a year of dating, Towns was calling that they’d get engaged when he was shutting down “haters” in 2021.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! he tweeted at the time. “Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

It’s been a long time coming, and fans have been awaiting an announcement as the couple’s relationship has advanced over the years. It felt like it was certainly coming when Woods went out of her way to track down and purchase the same make and model of his late mother’s car that she drove him around in when he was a child for his 30th birthday in November. Towns’s mother passed away in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

“For us, we know who we are to each other. We know what we stand to each other, we know the life we’re building,” he told Shannon Sharpe in November 2024, shutting down any rumors that his attention wasn’t 100 percent on her.

“So, we’re not worried about none of that. We’re just trying to enjoy this moments we got … life is only so long and to have this part where you get to live with each other with no aches and pains and you get to live, you know, life [to the] fullest and enjoy each other’s presence at the highest. I think that’s what making it special for us…we’re living through each other, we’re having fun with each other, we’re just getting the chance to explore the world together … we’re just growing as individuals. That’s the coolest part … being better versions of ourselves every day through each other is pretty special.”

They’re super cute together and we look forward to seeing them in their next chapter as husband and wife. In the meantime, here are few facts to know about Woods’ soon-to-be husband.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with Jordyn Woods after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COVID-19 changed his life.

In addition to his mother, Jacqueline Towns’s unexpected death from complications of COVID, six other members of the star’s family died amid the pandemic. Even his father was hospitalized, but survived. Amid his grief, a relationship with Woods formed. “Really, everything changed in COVID. It became more of a deeper understanding of each other through a friend spot,” Towns said. “She went through something that I was going through. My parents taught me how to shut up and listen. So, I’m OK talking to people, saying, ‘I don’t know and I need advice and I need to learn.’” Woods had lost a parent too, her father, John, in 2017.

He’s made history.

Despite towering over 7’0,” Towns was the first big man in the league to win the NBA Three Point Contest in 2022 at the NBA All-Star Game. Woods is known for being one of the best shooting centers ever due to his capabilities at the three-point line.

Mental health is important to him.

“I just do a lot of time for myself,” he said in a video when explaining how he practices self-care. “I always take time for myself, whether it’s taking walks outside, being a man of faith and walking in my faith and talking about my faith to myself or reminding myself why I do what I do. Leaning into my support system, my family, the people who got me here. I think in a lot of ways, I work on my mental health by taking care of my body, taking care of my mind.”

Before basketball, baseball was life.

Before putting all of his focus on basketball, Towns was a skilled pitcher and said, “Baseball was my first love.” Video surfaced of him showing off those skills in 2019 at a batting cage in Minneapolis from his YouTube page, and he was certainly impressive. The star, raised in New Jersey, is also a lifelong Yankees fan. “I always thought I’d be a baseball player for the Yankees, but that was the Dominican in me talking.”

Dr. Towns?

While he was only at the University of Kentucky for a year before becoming the number one pick in the NBA draft in 2015, Towns studied kinesiology. He confirmed in an interview with GQ that he hopes to become a doctor in the field once he’s completed his NBA career. “My mother, being in the medical field, gave me a lot of love for the medical field. And I love sports, and I think kinesiology was great for me to be in the medical field but stay in sports and to be able to know how to move better, not only for my clients but for myself…”