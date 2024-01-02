All The Breakups, Makeups And Engagements That Happened Over The Holidays

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

2023 was a turbulent year for many celebrity couples, as there were surprising rifts, breakups, and makeups. During the holiday, the surprises kept rolling in as we learned of celebrity couples who were once separated, found themselves back together, or engaged; we’re looking at you, Tamar Braxton, and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson. We also found ourselves having a challenging time keeping up with the relationship chronicles of Offset and Cardi B, as their never-ending merry-go-round of marriage continues to be a hot topic of conversation. Over the holidays, we witnessed several makeups, breakups, and even a very special Christmas engagement. Check out the celebrity couples and exes below who found themselves back to each other and those who decided to part ways.

Supa Cent and Rayzor Breaux

Supa Cent and her longtime fiancé Rayzor Breaux split. The social media influencer and entrepreneur accuses her ex of domestic violence, subsequently ending their partnership indefinitely.

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton of Real Housewives of Potomac shocked her fans, including the popular Bravo franchise castmates, when she popped out on Instagram with a picture of a new beau and engagement ring. The mystery man is rumored to be Incognito, reportedly her high school sweetheart. Thornton separated from her ex-husband, Gordon Thornton, but he seems happy for the new couple.

Cardi B And Offset

It looks like the hip-hop superstar couple have rekindled, but it’s hard to say as Cardi B denies that they are back together, even after sharing with her fans that she was intimate with her husband on New Year’s Eve. One thing we know for sure? Their union is extremely complicated, and we’d like to be left out of the group chat.

Toni Braxton And Birdman

Living legend Toni Braxton put all marriage rumors to rest when she called out a blog for sharing “fake news” after publishing that Braxton and hip-hop mogul Birdman are married. Braxton stood on business by taking her Instagram to write, “My dear friend, @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson rekindled their romance over the holidays and made it official by getting engaged amongst their family on Christmas Day. We’re wishing the happy couple a successful year of love ahead.

Erica and Scrappy

Where do we start with these two? The pair are seemingly inseparable nowadays and were recently spotted in an Atlanta nightclub on New Year’s Eve toasting and dancing with friends. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on them this year.