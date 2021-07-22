Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $3 Million A Year In Spousal Support Until Nicole Young Remarries

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

In a temporary order, Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay up big when it comes to spousal support for estranged wife Nicole Young, and we’re talking six figures a month.

In court papers obtained by The Blast, the 56-year-old producer and entrepreneur was recently ordered to pay her $293,306 every first of the month, starting in August. A year’s worth of those spousal support payments will come out to $3,519,672 a year for Young. The order states that he will have to continue with the payments “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” In addition to that, he has to cover insurance for Young with a plan paid for that is similar to the coverage she had during their marriage. Any other insurances, property for example, she will have to pay for on her own. Lastly, he’s been ordered to continue covering the expenses for the homes they shared in Malibu and the Pacific Palisades in California.

The Blast reports that because the pair are still negotiating an overall settlement and have yet to finalize their divorce, this payment is a temporary solution. What he could be ordered to pay overall, based on his more than $200 million in available cash alone (he was estimated in 2019 to be worth more than $800 million), could be even more and possibly require the monthly support to halt. But until that’s figured out, the star will have to keep up with nearly $300,000 in payments from month to month.

Loading the player...

Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, and Nicole Young were married in 1996 and have two children together. She filed for divorce in June 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce has since become contentious, with allegations of abuse against him by his estranged wife, an attempt to obtain a restraining order, and alleged mistresses being ordered to testify in the case this past spring.