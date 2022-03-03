After their marital issues found their way onto the Internet, Chandra “Deelishis” Davis and husband Raymond Santana Jr. seem to officially be going their separate ways.

According to TMZ, Santana filed for divorce from Davis after 20 months of marriage. He recently filed documents to end the marriage in Georgia, stating that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” He also claims they’ve been separated since November 7. This revelation comes despite the couple and their children coming together for holiday photos last year.

Despite how complicated things have become online, both are in agreement that neither party will seek alimony. But that’s where it ends. While we don’t know what Santana says is the cause for the relationship being “i rretrievably broken,” Davis took to social media earlier this week to post a message about him. She accused her estranged husband of infidelity, among other things.

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth…stay tuned. #GlovesOff,” she wrote.

Though that message was shortlived, on Wednesday she said, “I didn’t leave him. I stuck it out…He left us.”

Davis has received support from different men and women online. As for Santana, speaking out for the first time since his wife shared her comments, he took to InstaStories to confirm that he doesn’t want to continue in a relationship with the TV personality. The pair became engaged in December 2019 and wed in the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic. They share no biological children.