Date Night: Black Stars And Their Plus-Ones At The 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes wasn’t just about honoring the best films of the year and red-carpet fashion. It was also a couples’ affair. From longtime marriages that are rare to find in Hollywood to newer, headline-worthy relationships, Black stars showed up and stunned with their dates. Not every couple posed together on the carpet, but their presence inside the ceremony didn’t go unnoticed.

Many of the couples who showed up are partners in love and business, working in Hollywood in a range of roles. The red carpet this year saw the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans, and Kevin and Eniko Hart to name a few. Take a gander at these stars enjoying date night with their special someone.

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may not have walked the red carpet together, but the couple were very much in the same building and spotted holding hands. It’s unsurprising that they chose to ditch walking the red carpet together, considering they’ve been keeping their romance lowkey over the past year plus. The two soft-launched their relationship in 2023 before announcing they had gone their separate ways at the end of that year, only to be seen traveling and enjoy events together again in 2025. Adding an extra layer to their date night moment–Harvey’s ex, Michael B. Jordan, was present at the awards show as well as he was nominated for Sinners.

Sterling K. Brown And Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe once again represented for Black love at a red-carpet event. Married since 2006, the actors met in college at Stanford University and have built parallel careers while raising two sons together. Known for being refreshingly honest about marriage, therapy, and growth, the couple has long been admired for showing what it looks like to evolve together in an industry that doesn’t always make that easy.

Kevin And Eniko Hart

Kevin Hart attended the ceremony with his wife Eniko Hart, continuing their tradition of showing up as a united front. The couple, who have been married since 2016 and share two children, have attended multiple Golden Globes over the past decade.

The statuesque beauty has remained a steady presence throughout Hart’s career highs and public challenges. Their relationship has moved beyond public scrutiny into a more grounded phase of partnership over the years.

Ryan Coogler And Zinzi Evans

Director Ryan Coogler was joined by his wife Zinzi Evans at the Golden Globes this year. The duo has become synonymous with behind-the-scenes power. High school sweethearts who married in 2016, the two have built both a family and a professional partnership. Evans frequently collaborates with Coogler as a producer on his projects, and their bond is beloved by many.

Maya Rudolph And Paul Thomas Anderson

Maya Rudolph also made a rare public appearance with longtime partner Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed One Battle After Another, which won Best Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Director and Screenplay of a Motion Picture during the telecast. The two have been together since 2001 — yes, that’s over two decades — and share four children. Despite never marrying, they are one of Hollywood’s most enduring creative partnerships. Both creative support each other’s work while maintaining privacy and avoiding the traditional celebrity couple spotlight.

Ashley Walters And Danielle Walters

British actor and rapper Ashley Walters attended the Globes with his wife Danielle Walters. The couple, who have been married for years and share multiple children together, traveled across the pond for the event. Known for maintaining privacy despite Walters’ international fame from projects like Top Boy, their relationship reflects a deliberate choice to prioritize family and stability.

Babyface And Rika Tishendorf

Music legend Babyface arrived with his partner Rika Tischendorf, who is a former model and current manager. Following his 2021 divorce from Nicole Pantenberg after seven years, the producer has kept his personal life largely private, making his appearance with a date notable but refreshingly understated.

Keegan-Michael Key And Elle Key

Keegan-Michael Key also attended with his partner and TV producer Elle Key, whom he has been married to since 2018. They had a peculiar wedding, getting married on the ninth floor of their apartment building. The comedian was previously married to actress Cynthia Blaise from 1998 to 2017.