These Celebrity Couples Basked In Romance On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year meant to shower our loved ones with the love and appreciation they deserve. Whether their love language is communicated with extravagant gifts like diamonds or good old fashioned quality time, couples tend to pull out all the stops to show their special someone just how appreciated they truly are.

Loading the player…

Celebrity couples took full advantage of this lovey-dovey holiday to express what’s on their heart. Whether it was fresh and new relationships like Halle Berry and Van Hunt or couples who’ve been down like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, these lovebirds had romance on full display this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2021.