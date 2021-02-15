These Celebrity Couples Basked In Romance On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year meant to shower our loved ones with the love and appreciation they deserve. Whether their love language is communicated with extravagant gifts like diamonds or good old fashioned quality time, couples tend to pull out all the stops to show their special someone just how appreciated they truly are.
Celebrity couples took full advantage of this lovey-dovey holiday to express what’s on their heart. Whether it was fresh and new relationships like Halle Berry and Van Hunt or couples who’ve been down like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, these lovebirds had romance on full display this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Check out the celebrity love moments we witnessed on Valentine’s Day 2021.
01
The Obamas
Our forever POTUS wrote a sweet message to the three most important women in his life: his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha. “Verified Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile,” he wrote. “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.”
02
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
The “Black Panther” actor went all out for his lady on their first Valentine’s Day. Not only did he rent out an entire aquarium to host their private dinner…he also bought his lady stocks in Hermès. The bar has officially been raised!
03
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
These lovebirds jetted off to the mountains to enjoy V-day at a snowy retreat.
04
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Halle’s got a man at home! It was a delightfully cozy Valentine’s Day for the actress and musician, who stayed in decked out in matching PJs.
05
Ciara And Russell Wilson
The Wilson’s flew to an undisclosed location for an intimate dinner.
06
Amanda Seales
The comedian and her boo lit up the gram with this desert photoshoot. We see you, sis!
07
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee
The recently engaged couple looked so in love!
08
Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James
Sumpter called her fiancé her “forever valentine” in a sweet post.
09
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The royal couple surprised the world for Valentine’s Day announcing that they are expecting their second child together.
10
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin
We just love their love!
11
Tabitha and Chance Brown
The vegan food influencer calls her hubby her “happy place,” and posted these feel-good photos to prove it.
12
Eva Marcille and Mike Sterling
The model and former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” sent a shout out to the love of her life.
13
Ashley Blaine Featherson and Darrell Jenkins
The recently engaged couple had a classic Valentine’s date night over dinner and drinks.
14
Saweetie And Quavo
The rappers had love on the brain all V-day long.
15
Offset and Cardi B
The couple jetted off with their daughter Kulture for a beachy Valentine’s day weekend. Offset even surprise his lady with a $20,000 Chanel purse.
16
Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin
The actress sent some IG love to her forever valentine, saying, “it’s me and you into forever.”
17
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
The bubbly couple posted up on Valentine’s Day. “I’m so lucky to have found you just in time for the coming apocalypse,” wrote Sidibe.
18
Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey
Surprises always hit different on Valentine’s Day! Mrs. Harvey got a wonderful surprise from her hubby on this day of love.
19
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Shumpert surprised his wife with three diamond anklets “for each gal and each knot we’ve tied to make sure it lasts.”