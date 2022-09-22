Home · Black Celeb Couples

We Can't Stop Looking At 'It' Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo

The pair have been going strong for a while and effortlessly serve beauty every time they step out together.
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for The Zeus Network
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

We love a good love story. We also love to look at beautiful Black people. With those two things in mind, we find that we currently can’t stop fawning over Broderick Hunter and his girlfriend, Mariama Diallo.

They have a lot in common. Both parties are models and actors, with Hunter appearing in Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show and B-Boy Blues (he was also recently the lead in Chlöe‘s music video for “Surprise”). As for Guinean beauty Diallo, she also appeared in B-Boy Blues, as well as the BET+ series The Black Hamptons and recently, HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, where she played Iman. The two have reportedly been an item since 2019, going on “baecations” together, hanging out at Coachella and just looking stunning side by side at all sorts of events. For her birthday this week, he shared the sweetest note of love for his lady.

“My twin flame,” he wrote. “I have run out of words to express myself in how much I am grateful to be in your life. You are a present and eternal example of God’s love. Always and forever❤️✨ Happy Birthday 🎈🎁 I love you @mariama”

She responded to his public display (which included photos of them together) with “Aww I love you my king.”

The pair recently celebrated their anniversary this past spring, cozying up for dinner and a sweet walk on the beach, which they shared to the sounds of Future’s “Wait for U.”

Article continues after video.

@its_mariama

Date Night. #anniversaryedition 🤍 @broderickhunter #blacklove

♬ original sound – Mariama Diallo

They seem to be going very strong and manage to be a vision of beauty while making their love last. Check out some photos of the gorgeous pair and their undeniable energy below!

01
These two pretty little things made a fitting appearance at the actual Pretty Little Things S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week last fall.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
02
The couple helped celebrate the premiere of ‘King Richard’ at a brunch and screening event in Hollywood last November.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
03
Serving face and Black love at a JBL event in Culver City in March.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for JBL
04
Members of young Hollywood, Hunter and Diallo were in their element for Vanity Fair’s Night for Young Hollywood event in March.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
05
For the Coachella experience this past April, the couple put on their coolest threads and struck a pose.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
06
Looking godly with a side of milk, the beautiful pair smiled it up at the Black Excellence Brunch Celebrating Black Business Month in August of this year.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
07
The two were seeing green, in style, at an awards celebration in Beverly Hills in 2021.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators
08
It’s giving day party vibes! They emanated good vibes and bright smiles at a poolside event in LA in 2021.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Alo Yoga
09
The two proved they were a forced to be reckoned with at a fashion show for Ted Baker in 2019.
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ted Baker London
10
The couple were all smiles while attending the birthday celebration of Brittany Sky back in September 2019. How cute!
We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo
