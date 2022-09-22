We Can’t Stop Looking At ‘It’ Couple Broderick Hunter And Mariama Diallo

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for The Zeus Network

We love a good love story. We also love to look at beautiful Black people. With those two things in mind, we find that we currently can’t stop fawning over Broderick Hunter and his girlfriend, Mariama Diallo.

They have a lot in common. Both parties are models and actors, with Hunter appearing in Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show and B-Boy Blues (he was also recently the lead in Chlöe‘s music video for “Surprise”). As for Guinean beauty Diallo, she also appeared in B-Boy Blues, as well as the BET+ series The Black Hamptons and recently, HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, where she played Iman. The two have reportedly been an item since 2019, going on “baecations” together, hanging out at Coachella and just looking stunning side by side at all sorts of events. For her birthday this week, he shared the sweetest note of love for his lady.

“My twin flame,” he wrote. “I have run out of words to express myself in how much I am grateful to be in your life. You are a present and eternal example of God’s love. Always and forever❤️✨ Happy Birthday 🎈🎁 I love you @mariama”

She responded to his public display (which included photos of them together) with “Aww I love you my king.”

The pair recently celebrated their anniversary this past spring, cozying up for dinner and a sweet walk on the beach, which they shared to the sounds of Future’s “Wait for U.”

They seem to be going very strong and manage to be a vision of beauty while making their love last. Check out some photos of the gorgeous pair and their undeniable energy below!