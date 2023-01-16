Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.

Some of our most revered and respected Black women actresses swept the awards show. Like, Angela Bassett, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Nicey Nash-Betts, who won an award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and we can’t forget the icon herself, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who snagged, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

While these ladies embodied grace and poise, their loved ones were cheering them on. Scroll below to see the Black actresses dressed up in love during the ceremony.