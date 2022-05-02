11 Times Black Celeb Couples Showed Up And Showed Out At The Met Gala
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tonight is one of the biggest nights in fashion (if not the biggest) as the Met Gala returns and does so in its original timeframe of May. If you’ll recall, it was put on hold because of the pandemic and pushed back to September for last year’s event. In addition to being a time of great style, it’s also an opportunity to see star couples enjoy a one-of-a-kind date night. Who doesn’t love a gala? It’s the chance to put on your finest attire (hopefully, on par with the theme…), get creative, rub elbows with the who’s who of Hollywood and step out for a good cause. For the record, the very expensive tickets (word on the curb is they’re $35,000) raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion department.

This year’s theme is Gilded Glamour, which is meant to be a play on the style of New York’s Gilded Age of the late 1800s. We’ll have to see how that translates for today’s stars. Long gloves, voluminous skirts, big hair and perhaps a few top hats? One thing’s for certain though, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the fashions of our favorite Black celebrity couples. To celebrate tonight’s festivities, we decided to take a look back at the times Black love and themed fashion collided. From Bey and Jay shutting down the red carpet to Pharrell and wife Helen styling in memorable leather ensembles and Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stealing the show at last year’s event, this is how your favorite couples have done the Met Gala over the years.

01
2015 – Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel
02
2015 – Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
03
2015 – Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
04
2018 – Idris and Sabrina Elba
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
05
2018 – ASAP Ferg and Renell Medrano
Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue
06
2021 – Cordae and Naomi Osaka
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
07
2021 – Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
08
2021 – Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images For Met Museum/Vogue
09
2021 – Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley
Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images
10
2021 – Ayesha and Stephen Curry
Taylor Hill/WireImage
11
2021 – Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Taylor Hill/WireImage

