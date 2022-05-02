11 Times Black Celeb Couples Showed Up And Showed Out At The Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tonight is one of the biggest nights in fashion (if not the biggest) as the Met Gala returns and does so in its original timeframe of May. If you’ll recall, it was put on hold because of the pandemic and pushed back to September for last year’s event. In addition to being a time of great style, it’s also an opportunity to see star couples enjoy a one-of-a-kind date night. Who doesn’t love a gala? It’s the chance to put on your finest attire (hopefully, on par with the theme…), get creative, rub elbows with the who’s who of Hollywood and step out for a good cause. For the record, the very expensive tickets (word on the curb is they’re $35,000) raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion department.

This year’s theme is Gilded Glamour, which is meant to be a play on the style of New York’s Gilded Age of the late 1800s. We’ll have to see how that translates for today’s stars. Long gloves, voluminous skirts, big hair and perhaps a few top hats? One thing’s for certain though, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the fashions of our favorite Black celebrity couples. To celebrate tonight’s festivities, we decided to take a look back at the times Black love and themed fashion collided. From Bey and Jay shutting down the red carpet to Pharrell and wife Helen styling in memorable leather ensembles and Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stealing the show at last year’s event, this is how your favorite couples have done the Met Gala over the years.

01 2015 – Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel 02 2015 – Jay-Z and Beyoncé Larry Busacca/Getty Images 03 2015 – Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 04 2018 – Idris and Sabrina Elba Karwai Tang/Getty Images 05 2018 – ASAP Ferg and Renell Medrano Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue 06 2021 – Cordae and Naomi Osaka Theo Wargo/Getty Images 07 2021 – Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams Mike Coppola/Getty Images 08 2021 – Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images For Met Museum/Vogue 09 2021 – Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images 10 2021 – Ayesha and Stephen Curry Taylor Hill/WireImage 11 2021 – Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Taylor Hill/WireImage