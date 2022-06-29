Big Boi, Sherlita Patton Divorce After 20 Years Together — 9 Photos Of Them During Happier Times

Prince Williams/WireImage

Well, we just celebrated this couple alongside a group of rappers and their wives who’ve been married for more than 20 years, but it’s officially over between Big Boi and wife Sherlita Patton.

According to TMZ, the Outkast rapper filed for divorce back in April and a final divorce decree was entered last month, ending their marriage after 20 years. In his filing, Big Boi claimed there was no hope for reconciliation between the two as the pair were separated and had already begun living apart. They agreed to bypass mudslinging and keep things peaceful, likely allowing for a speedy dissolution.

They share two children together a son and daughter named: Bamboo and Jordan. He has a child named Cross from another relationship. In addition to that, the two are also grandparents. Their son Bamboo welcomed a son named Antwan Younes Patton III (Antwan Patton is Big Boi’s real name) in 2021. His children have always had a great impact on him, including as an artist.

“Being a father has definitely played a big part in my music, especially when my kids started getting a little older, because they have a knack for music. They help me pick songs,” he said in 2010. “I can tell you this, when we did ‘Bombs Over Baghdad,’ my little boy went crazy and started breakdancing. I called [Andre 3000] and said, ‘Boy, we got to put this out. This is the one.’ And it was.”

But back to what’s going on with the rapper and Sherlita…

While this divorce news may seem out of the blue, this isn’t the first time the couple has gone through a filing. Sherlita sought to end their marriage in 2013, but the pair decided to reconcile. This time though, they opted to see the divorce through.

See photos of the former couple during happier times below.