Love Is In The Air This Fall: Here’s The Best Of Black Love In September

SirDavis

Fall is here, and many of us couldn’t be happier! From the crisp chill in the air to football being back, this new season inspires coziness, rest, and quality time with our loved ones.

Love was in the air this fall as our favorite quarterback, Jalen Hurts, got engaged to longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, and we announced the news exclusively.

Some of our favorite celebrity couples were quite busy this month as they attended New York Fashion Week and award shows and supported their partners with their creative and business endeavors. Take Beyonce and Jay-Z, for example; the power couple celebrated the launch of SirDavis in Paris, while Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma shined brightly at New York Fashion Week this year, with the model ripping the runway and the basketball star highlighting his philanthropic pursuits through his charity organization, Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation.

Of course, we couldn’t leave out Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti, as the rapper showered his love with a Birkin and an exclusive trip to the Utah mountains for her birthday. Lastly, Magic and Cookie Johnson had a bit of traditional fall fun by attending a Washington Commanders football game (he is the limited owner of the NFL team).

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti:

Joey Baddass and Serayah:

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma:

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade:

Vedo and his wife:

Beyonce and Jay-Z:

Magic and Cookie Johnson: