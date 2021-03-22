Barack Obama ‘Skims’ His Life Story and Beautifully Explains Why He Is Forever Grateful For Michelle Obama

When it comes to Black love, Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are often admired and looked up to because of their moving and inspiring love story. So much so, in fact, there was even a movie made in 2016 about the summer they met and fell in love in Chicago (Southside With You).

In a new interview with theSkimm, President Obama attempts to “skim” his bestselling memoir A Promised Land in under two minutes, and in doing so, he covers the highs and lows of his entire political career and still manages to beautifully sum up why his marriage to Mrs. Obama will forever by our relationship goals.

Obama opened up about how much it’s meant to him that Mrs. Obama truly understanding what motivated him and putting their family first, no matter what.

“I give Michelle a lot of credit for understanding that this was core to who I was,” said Obama. “And that I couldn’t give up. She maybe would give me a little credit for the fact that I put family first and that if, at any point, she thought it was too much, I would be willing to give it up.”

In his book and many times during interviews he gave about it, Obama was very transparent about the challenges he faced being a husband, father and state legislator back when his political career began.

“I marry this amazing woman from the south side of Chicago named Michelle Obama who’s skeptical about politics but thinks I’m cute enough to put up with me…I became a state legislator,” explained Obama. “In the meantime, I’ve got two gorgeous daughters. Tensions arise in our family because of my political career — doesn’t make me as good of a husband as I probably should be supporting Michelle while she’s taking care of the girls.”

The couple will celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary this October.

Watch an exclusive first look at Obama “skimming” his life story above.