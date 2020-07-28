2020 Emmy Nominations: These Black Actors Were Snubbed By TV Academy

Because we’re rooting for everyone Black, we’re still celebrating this year’s Emmy nominations — which were noticeably a bit different (read as: Blacker) this time around.

In fact, the Television Academy noted that for the first time ever 34% of the nominations were Black actors.

Shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Insecure and Watchmen all secured nods, while some of our favorite Black thespians — Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Jeremy Pope, Regina King, Sterling K. Brown, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji — solidified their nominee status.

But while the show has made many advancements on giving us our just due (interestingly timed to the racial reckoning happening across the world, due in large part over outrage of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s murders), it’s time to talk and discuss the names we aren’t seeing on that list, as they rightfully should be.

This isn’t the first time the Emmys has made such noticeable mistakes — and it certainly won’t be the last. Here are a few folks who should also receive their flowers.