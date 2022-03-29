BIA Lets Fans ‘Set The Stage’ With Sony Concert Series, Announces New Makeup Line

After going viral, hopping on tracks with legends, and smashing stages all 2021, BIA is taking 2022 by storm as she prepares her debut album.

One major step on the road to her highly-anticipated release is her involvement in Sony’s new brand campaign, “Set The Stage” — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists.

The rap diva just wrapped the brand campaign on Monday, March 28 with an exclusive video performance of hit single, “CAN’T TOUCH THIS” on her Instagram Reels (@BIA). In partnership with Sony, BIA invited her followers to participate in the “Set The Stage” challenge, where her U.S.-based fans submitted digital art of their favorite BIA song lyrics to be featured in her final performance video. Fans were also able to vote on BIA’s makeup and outfit in the final video.

“I want everybody to feel empowered, she said of her music,” and the fan experience. “That was actually one of my favorite shows because my fans got to pick my outfit, they got to pick my nails, and I love anything when my fans get to be hands-on with me because I’m already super close to them.”

“It just makes me feel so fulfilled to have them be so happy when they’re a part of what I’m doing,” she continued. You can see what final selections her fans made by catching her Sony Set the Stage performance via Instagram Reels H ERE.

But BIA isn’t done there. The rapper and beauty enthusiast has also launched a makeup line called Beauty for Certain. Among cream blushers and cream highlighters in a variety of colors, BIA’s line offers matte liquid lipsticks in 9 versatile shades that promise to go on smooth and stay in place.

“Number 26 [creamy nude] and 29 [terracotta]. I love those lip colors,” she replied when asked what her go-to Beauty for Certain items are. “I love doing a darker lip on the outer corners and then a light lip in the inside. So I do that a lot and I just love the shades. There’s a nice metallic-looking shade, 46 [warm mauve brown]. It’s so good. It’s giving sexy Christmas.”

But the thing BIA is most excited about is her new music on the way, some of which is coming sooner than fans may realize.

“Actually, I have a big video coming out. I’m so excited. It’s an overseas thing, so I flew to London. I can’t tell you who’s on it yet, but it’s one of my

favorite songs I’ve ever done,” she said. Though she couldn’t delve much further into the song’s feature artist, she did tease that it was “someone who can really rap. Top tier.”

With London being a clue to her first album’s direction, BIA describes the vibe of her project as “cultured, well-traveled.”

“It’s elevated. I think it’s probably my most elevated music yet. What I’m most

excited about is being able to cross cultures and embrace genres and bridge people together.”