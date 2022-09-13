Virgo’s Groove! Inside Beyonce’s Star-Studded 41st Birthday Roller Disco Party

Beyoncé notoriously knows how to throw a party, and her 41st birthday bash was no exception! Just one week after her birthday, Bey gathered some of her A-list friends for a top-secret roller-disco party at a private mansion tucked away in Beverly Hills.

According to E! Online, everyone who was anyone was in the building, decked out in sequins, velour, lamé, and of course, roller skates. Stars like Jazmine Sullivan, Lizzo, Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Lala, Drake, Monica, Kerry Washington and more were spied dancing and skating the night away, cutting loose in the phone-free party house.

Beyoncé’s hubby Jay-Z was spotted in a Saturday Night Fever-style burgundy satin leisure suit, Michael B. Jordan was seen in a crisp-white A-shirt, white loafers, and hot pink pants with an orange scarf dangling from his pocket, and Jaden Smith was seen exiting in a psychedelic print black and white jacket and black pants.

Of course no one who wasn’t meant to see Beyoncé’s birthday look got an eyeful nor a photo. But when the queen is ready to show off her b-day style, the fans are sure to be floored.

Take a look at who else dropped by Bey’s Roller Disco:

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG went Run DMC style…

Lizzo kept it Gucci in a custom look…

Jazmine Sullivan stunned in an all-Black bodysuit…

Kerry Washington was a golden goddess…

Drake repped Bey down to his socks…

La La Anthony shined with one leg exposed…

Monica shined in a brown 70’s vibe…

Ciara skated in sequins blonde layers…

And Offset went full King of Pop.