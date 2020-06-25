Beyoncé Will Receive The Humanitarian Award At The 2020 BET Awards

A pandemic is not going to cancel the culture.

Black Hollywood’s biggest night is set to return this Sunday with the BET Awards, and despite the show going virtual, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

And what’s bigger than Beyoncé?

BET Networks announced today that the Queen Bey — Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter — will be honored with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th Annual BET Awards.

As the biggest artist of this decade, Beyoncé has sold over 100 million records worldwide, holds 24 Grammys, not to mention a catalog of timeless music. On top of being a global phenomenon, Beyoncé is also a philanthropist who has created and supported several initiatives to give back to the world at large, including her own BeyGOOD initiative, making her the best selection for this year’s Humanitarian Award.

The foundation has created the Formation Scholars to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident; as well as #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, to encourage residents in Houston in Black and brown communities, disproportionately affected by COVID-19, to know their status. She has also donated to support organizations on the ground helping to meet basic health and mental needs in vulnerable communities, affected by the crisis.

But that’s not all.

Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the show will also pay tribute to those we lost this year including NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard. In memoriam of those great losses, hip hop superstar Lil Wayne will give tribute to Kobe Bryant and Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard.

Additionally, the 20th Annual BET Awards will honor Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice as the 2020 Shine A Light Honorees — recognizing exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity.



Tune in to the 20th Annual BET Awards this Sunday, June 28 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PT.