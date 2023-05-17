We Hope Your Scalps Are Ready—Beyonce Hints At Launching A New Haircare Brand

Growing up, Beyonce’ spent hours in her mother’s hair salon and admittedly learned pivotal lessons about womanhood: namely, the tenets of compassionate entrepreneurship. Now, decades later, she’s hinting at carrying on Mama Tina’s legacy in a real way.

The icon took to her Instagram with a beautiful image of her styling her presumably natural locks along with a message:

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she said in a handwritten note shared on her Instagram account.

She continued: “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal souls and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

If Beyonce is aiming to make a move into haircare, it makes sense as the industry is currently valued at US$13,440.00m in 2023. This isn’t her foray into beauty however.

In 2008, she was tapped as a Covergirl ambassador for the brand’s line L’Oréal Infallible lipsticks. Beyonce was also the face the company’s Feria’ hair dye line – which was cultivated specifically to be fronted by the ‘Single Ladies’ singer according to previous reports.

At the time of this report’s publishing, there were no further details released to the public, but we will be patiently awaiting more information. Our scalps are ready!