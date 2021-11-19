Vibrant hues and fall tones were a common theme this week, along with knee-high leather boots. We’re beginning to see more layering and grasping an idea of which coats will be trending this season. Style tip: invest in a quality overcoat — you can keep it neutral with solid fall tones or make it fun by going for bright colors and patterns. In other news, The Real Housewives of Potomac popped out to the National Portrait Gallery to attend the Hanifa fashion show in their best Hanifa ensemble. And on the ‘gram, Lizzo stunned us in her Alexander McQueen dress and leather vest combo.

Ahead, see what the rest of the best dressed celebrities wore this week.