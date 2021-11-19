This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@beyonce
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Vibrant hues and fall tones were a common theme this week, along with knee-high leather boots. We’re beginning to see more layering and grasping an idea of which coats will be trending this season. Style tip: invest in a quality overcoat — you can keep it neutral with solid fall tones or make it fun by going for bright colors and patterns. In other news, The Real Housewives of Potomac popped out to the National Portrait Gallery to attend the Hanifa fashion show in their best Hanifa ensemble. And on the ‘gram, Lizzo stunned us in her Alexander McQueen dress and leather vest combo. 

Ahead, see what the rest of the best dressed celebrities wore this week.

01
Real Housewives Of Potomac
Instagram/@officialkarenhuger
02
Kerry Washington
Instagram/@kerrywashington
03
De’arra Taylor
Instagram/@dearra
04
Alonzo Arnold
Instagram/@iamalonzoarnold
05
Beyoncé
Instagram/@beyonce
06
Billy Porter
Instagram/@theebillyporter
07
Dwayne Wade
Instagram/@dwaynewade
08
Halle Bailey
Instagram/@hallebailey
09
Kimora Lee Simmons
Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons
10
Tamu McPherson
Instagram/@tamumcpherson
11
Keke Palmer
Instagram/@keke
12
Vanessa Hudgens
Instagram/@jasonbolden
13
SZA
Instagram/@jasonrembert
14
Steve Harvey
Instagram/@elly30
15
Lizzo
Instagram/@jasonrembert
16
Victoria Monét
Instagram/@victoriamonet
17
Adut Akech
Instagram/@adutakech
18
Dwayne Wade
Instagram/@dwaynewade
19
City Girl JT
Instagram/@thegirljt
20
Yvonee Orji
Instagram/@apuje
21
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross

