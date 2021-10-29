The Best Dressed Celebrities This Week
When it comes to style, fall is off to a strong start. Last week, women celebs dominated our timelines and gave the men a run for their money, but this week, the men are showing up too. Most notably, Offset is gradually proving that he can keep up with Cardi’s show-stopping fashion ensembles. And while Insecure star Jay Ellis may not be winning Issa’s heart, his new wardrobe is chef’s kiss. Two of our favorite style moments from this week were served by Ciara, who recently added stylist Kollin Carter to her team, so we know the outfits are only bound to get better from here. 

Drake also hosted an extravagant birthday bash for his 35th year around the sun, and the stars came dressed to impress. See our favorite looks ahead!

01
Lizzo
Instagram/@jasonrembert
02
Duckie Thot
Instagram/@duckiethot
03
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
04
Issa Rae
Instagram/@issarae
05
Ciara
Instagram/@ciara
06
Aleali May
Instagram/@alealimay
07
Megan Thee Stallion
Instagram/@theestallion
08
Offset
Instagram/@offsetyrn
09
Issa Rae
Instagram/@issarae
10
Alton Mason
Instagram/@altonmason
11
Ciara
Instagram/@ciara
12
Draya
Instagram/@drayamichele
13
YG
Intstagram/@yg
14
Sterling Shephard
Instagram/@dexrob
15
Issa Rae
Instagram/@issarae
16
Jhené Aiko
Instagram/@jheneaiko
17
The Clermont Twins & Kanye West
Instagram/@clermonttwins
18
Offset
Instagram/@offsetyrn

