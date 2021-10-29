When it comes to style, fall is off to a strong start. Last week, women celebs dominated our timelines and gave the men a run for their money, but this week, the men are showing up too. Most notably, Offset is gradually proving that he can keep up with Cardi’s show-stopping fashion ensembles. And while Insecure star Jay Ellis may not be winning Issa’s heart, his new wardrobe is chef’s kiss. Two of our favorite style moments from this week were served by Ciara, who recently added stylist Kollin Carter to her team, so we know the outfits are only bound to get better from here.

Drake also hosted an extravagant birthday bash for his 35th year around the sun, and the stars came dressed to impress. See our favorite looks ahead!