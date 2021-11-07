This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@zayawade
By Greg Emmanuel ·

No Bad ‘Fits November is here, so the celebs are dusting off their finest overcoats and strutting through in this season’s hottest leather boots. This week, we witnessed some of the most stylish Halloween costumes, a Rihanna sighting, and Meg Thee Stallion’s sexy graduation photoshoot. Over on the west coast, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and gathered almost every celebrity to dress up for a night of pure glamour and luxury – “I’ve got Gucci in my cornrows because of you,” said Lizzo to Dapper Dan in an Instagram post recorded at the event. 

See the Black magic and our favorite style moments from this week ahead. 

01
Lizzo
Instagram/@lizzobeeating
02
Rihanna
Instagram/@fentygalaxy
03
Dess Dior
Instagram/@1dessdior
04
Latto
Instagram/@latto777
05
Yvonne Orji
Instagram/@apuje
06
Tamu McPherson & Serena Williams
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
07
Dess Dior
Instagram/@1dessdior
08
SZA
Instagram/@sza
09
De’arra
Instagram/@dearra
10
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
11
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
12
Rickey Thompson
Instagram/@rickeythompson
13
The Royal Family: Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade
Instagram/@zayawade
14
India Love
Instagram/@indialove
15
Blac Chyna
Instagram/@thescottedit
16
De’arra
Instagram/@dearra

