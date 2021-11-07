No Bad ‘Fits November is here, so the celebs are dusting off their finest overcoats and strutting through in this season’s hottest leather boots. This week, we witnessed some of the most stylish Halloween costumes, a Rihanna sighting, and Meg Thee Stallion’s sexy graduation photoshoot. Over on the west coast, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and gathered almost every celebrity to dress up for a night of pure glamour and luxury – “I’ve got Gucci in my cornrows because of you,” said Lizzo to Dapper Dan in an Instagram post recorded at the event.
See the Black magic and our favorite style moments from this week ahead.
Lizzo
Rihanna
Dess Dior
Latto
Yvonne Orji
Tamu McPherson & Serena Williams
Dess Dior
SZA
De’arra
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Rickey Thompson
The Royal Family: Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade
India Love
Blac Chyna
De’arra