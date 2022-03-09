Courtesy of Getty Images

Fashion Week has made its way around the globe, and we’ve enjoyed watching all of the runway shows, discovering new trends, and supporting Black designers. As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, the Spring/Summer 2022 cycle is officially coming to an end. However, before we move forward and anticipate the next season, we must take a look at Balenciaga’s star-studded attendees and their stellar outfits.

Although there were many outstanding looks that hit the runways in Paris, most of the best looks were seen on the street in between shows and in the front rows – see the best celebs look from the Balenciaga show ahead.

01 Roddy Rich Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Lil Baby Courtesy of Getty Images 03 A$AP Ferg Courtesy of Getty Images 04 Alton Mason Courtesy of Getty Images 05 A$AP Nast Courtesy of Getty Images 06 IDK Courtesy of Getty Images