The Best Dressed Celebrities At The Balenciaga Show In Paris
Courtesy of Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Fashion Week has made its way around the globe, and we’ve enjoyed watching all of the runway shows, discovering new trends, and supporting Black designers. As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, the Spring/Summer 2022 cycle is officially coming to an end. However, before we move forward and anticipate the next season, we must take a look at Balenciaga’s star-studded attendees and their stellar outfits.

Although there were many outstanding looks that hit the runways in Paris, most of the best looks were seen on the street in between shows and in the front rows – see the best celebs look from the Balenciaga show ahead.

01
Roddy Rich
Courtesy of Getty Images
02
Lil Baby
Courtesy of Getty Images
03
A$AP Ferg
Courtesy of Getty Images
04
Alton Mason
Courtesy of Getty Images
05
A$AP Nast
Courtesy of Getty Images
06
IDK
Courtesy of Getty Images

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...