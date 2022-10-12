Barbie Releases Tina Turner Doll On The 40th Anniversary Of 'What’s Love Got To Do With It'

Today Barbie announced the release of a new doll in the likeness of music icon Tina Turner. The commemorative item, which is available for purchase on MattelCreations.com as well as from Amazon, Walmart and Target retailers, is a part of the brand’s Signature Music Series.

The introduction of the Tina Turner doll coincides with the 40th anniversary of the release of Turner’s hit single “What’s Love Got to Do With It” from her fifth studio album Private Dancer. The song, which would go on to be the title of the 1993 biographical film about Turner’s life starring Angela Basset, gave the Nutbush, Tennessee native her first and only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and, at 44, made her the oldest solo female artist to top the Hot 100 chart.

The Tina Turner Barbie® doll wears a black mini dress and denim jacket inspired by the outfit Turner wore in the music video for the track which won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

Other details of the doll’s ensemble include pearl-like drop earrings, a microphone, and the singer’s signature red lipstick with matching nail polish.

When ESSENCE spoke with Turner on the heels of the return of her Tony Award-nominated musical TINA earlier this year, she told us, “I don’t dwell on recognition. I’ve always gotten so much love and support from my fans. How they feel about my music, if a song touches or inspires them, makes them happy, or just makes them want to sing along and dance, that’s what’s important to me.”