Barack and Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Commencement Address To Graduating Seniors

Many things may be cancelled due to COVID-19, but graduations are certainly not one of them. With schools having to pivot to virtual instruction as a result of the global pandemic, there’s also been a shift to modified graduation ceremonies for outgoing seniors.

Though disappointing for many, there’s only one couple who could turn things around for millions of students — President Barack Obama and our forever first lady Michelle Obama.

President Obama announced Tuesday that they will deliver a commencement address to students across the nation.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones,” the former president wrote on Twitter.

In an hour-long televised event airing May 16, the Obamas will congratulate graduating high school seniors and “reflect” on the COVID-19 pandemic. The special, titled Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC at 8 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on multiple platforms, too.

They’ll later address all graduating seniors (including outgoing university students) during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement” celebration on June 6 at 3 p.m. ET. The event will bring together global leaders, celebrities, creators and other voices to celebrate graduates, families and their communities.

Once again, our forever president has come in to save the day—and we’ll all be tuned in to see what real leadership looks like.