Award Season Glam Continues With Writers Guild, Producers Guild Honors

With awards season in full swing, stars are consistently killing the carpet in glamorous looks. Will Smith and the Williams Sisters, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton were spotted at the Producers Guild Awards in support of their Academy Award-nominated flick King Richard, alongside exec Mellody Hobson, Issa Rae, and Kerry Washington among others.

Elsewhere in LA, the Writers Guild held their annual awards ceremony in virtual style, with stars dressed to the nines to present awards to the year’s most accomplished screenwriters via the power of technology. Take a look at the style they served while celebrating big moves and great works.

01 Kerry Washington, Issa Rae Kerry Washington and Issa Rae chatted up Rita Moreno at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards. 02 Kerry Washington The actress, director, and producer was a vision in peach satin on the red carpet. 03 Issa Rae Issa chose a green gown for the festivities. 04 Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams The trio showed up and showed out in support of King Richard 05 Venus Williams The tennis star looked regal in white 06 Serena Williams Serena was flawless with her blonde blunt cut 07 Serena Williams, Venus Williams The sisters were THE MOMENT on the carpet 08 George Lucas, Mellody Hobson The Sci-Fi media legend (Lucasfilm) and his CEO wife (Dreamworks, Starbucks) took a break from running their empire to enjoy the festivities. 09 Barry Jenkins The director was snapped looking dapper on his way in to the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles 10 Demi Singleton The King Richard star was pretty in pink on the Producer’s Guild red carpet 11 Saniyya Sidney The starlet was all smiles in a green statement dress 12 Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney The King Richard actresses did their best Williams sister impression while posing together 13 Jaylen Barron The actress led with leg during the 2022 Writers Guild Awards virtual ceremony in Los Angeles 14 Nicole Black The writer, actress, and comedian was glam in all Black while hosting the Writers Guild Awards 15 Nicole Black And switched it up into a floral number while handing out awards honors 16 Gina Yashere The comedian went for a fun yellow look while appearing at the Writers Guild Awards 17 Kel Mitchell The actor hit the stage to present Writers’ honors at the annual recognition.

