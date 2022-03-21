Award Season Glam Continues With Writers Guild, Producers Guild Honors

With awards season in full swing, stars are consistently killing the carpet in glamorous looks. Will Smith and the Williams Sisters, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton were spotted at the Producers Guild Awards in support of their Academy Award-nominated flick King Richard, alongside exec Mellody Hobson, Issa Rae, and Kerry Washington among others.
Elsewhere in LA, the Writers Guild held their annual awards ceremony in virtual style, with stars dressed to the nines to present awards to the year’s most accomplished screenwriters via the power of technology. Take a look at the style they served while celebrating big moves and great works.
01
Kerry Washington, Issa Rae
Kerry Washington and Issa Rae chatted up Rita Moreno at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards.
02
Kerry Washington
The actress, director, and producer was a vision in peach satin on the red carpet.
03
Issa Rae
Issa chose a green gown for the festivities.
04
Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams
The trio showed up and showed out in support of King Richard
05
Venus Williams
The tennis star looked regal in white
06
Serena Williams
Serena was flawless with her blonde blunt cut
07
Serena Williams, Venus Williams
The sisters were THE MOMENT on the carpet
08
George Lucas, Mellody Hobson
The Sci-Fi media legend (Lucasfilm) and his CEO wife (Dreamworks, Starbucks) took a break from running their empire to enjoy the festivities.
09
Barry Jenkins
The director was snapped looking dapper on his way in to the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles
10
Demi Singleton
The King Richard star was pretty in pink on the Producer’s Guild red carpet
11
Saniyya Sidney
The starlet was all smiles in a green statement dress
12
Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney
The King Richard actresses did their best Williams sister impression while posing together
13
Jaylen Barron
The actress led with leg during the 2022 Writers Guild Awards virtual ceremony in Los Angeles
14
Nicole Black
The writer, actress, and comedian was glam in all Black while hosting the Writers Guild Awards
15
Nicole Black
And switched it up into a floral number while handing out awards honors
16
Gina Yashere
The comedian went for a fun yellow look while appearing at the Writers Guild Awards
17
Kel Mitchell
The actor hit the stage to present Writers’ honors at the annual recognition.
