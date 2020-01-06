Ava DuVernay Was Totally Unbothered By Golden Globes Snub

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Director Ava DuVernay was not at all worried about being snubbed by the Golden Globes, because the When They See Us creator had other things on her mind.

DuVernay’s incredible Netflix series about the five men wrongly accused of raping a woman in Central Park was inexplicably snubbed at this year’s awards, but not attending the ceremony allowed the director a little time to focus on other things.

“Upside of not being nominated for a Golden Globe for When They See Us: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impending war,” DuVernay tweeted. “Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails. Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win!”

If you tuned in to Sunday night’s Golden Globes, then you know DuVernay didn’t miss much and she wasn’t the only surprising snub of the year.

Shockingly, Regina King was not nominated for her turn in Watchmen. And Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya were also snubbed after giving phenomenal performances in Us and Euphoria.

Still, with awards season now in full swing, we hope to see a more diverse group of nominees at upcoming awards such as the Oscars.

