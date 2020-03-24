Ava DuVernay and Netflix Win ‘When They See Us’ Defamation Suit

What is done in the dark, will always come to light.

And thankfully, a federal judge saw the light by ruling in favor of Netflix and director Ava DuVernay on Monday, throwing out a defamation suit over their miniseries about the Central Park jogger case.

In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Manish Shah found that the When They See Us depiction of Linda Fairstein was protected under the First Amendment.

“Because the First Amendment protects non-factual assertions (and because neither defendants Ava DuVernay nor Array Alliance Inc. has sufficient minimum contacts with the State of Illinois to justify haling them into court here), Reid’s complaint is dismissed,” wrote Judge Shah.

Following her 2019 Wall Street Journal op-ed, Fairstein claimed that her portrayal in the miniseries was “full of distortions and falsehoods.”

Netflix however was never concerned about Fairstein’s suit, and in a previous statement to ESSENCE, a Netflix spokesperson completely dismissed it altogether, referring to it as “frivolous.”

“Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is without merit,” the statement read. “We intend to vigorously defend When They See Us–and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series.”

The judge further ruled that the show used loose and hyperbolic rhetoric about the technique, protecting it from a defamation claim.

“‘Universally’ is hyperbolic and the prosecutor cannot be taken literally to assert that all intelligent life in the known universe has rejected the technique — which means his statement is an imprecise, overwrought exclamation,” Shah wrote. “The statement was also made by a fictionalized character, during a fictionalized conversation… And while labeling something ‘fictitious’ will not insulate it from a defamation action… placing non-verifiable hyperbole in the mouth of a fictionalized character with an ax to grind provides a few layers of protection from civil damages for defamation.” It’s no telling where Fairstein will stop regarding this matter, but at least for now The Exonerated 5 have received a bit of justice.