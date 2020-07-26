A Look Inside Condola Rashad’s Quarantine Home Routine

Condola Rashad is just like the rest of us.

Meaning, the past few months of quarantine have consisted of long insomnia-filled nights, cooking new food recipes, organizing her closet, working on new projects, and getting dressed up to go… nowhere. Sound familiar? The only difference — she makes it look so easy and fabulous.

But one thing that the Brooklyn dweller realized was that in order for her to manage the next few months of this “new normal, was that she needed a routine. “For me, my sleep cycles were off the chart,” she shares. “Time just didn’t matter — I would go to bed at 7AM, which is not usually me. I’m usually a “early to bed, early to rise” girl. I just had no sense of time or sense of anything.”

She continues, “Then I realized that for my own sanity, my own creativity, my own health, I had to create some kind of a system for myself. That whole basically staying in pajamas quarantine moment basically lasted a couple of days before I realized that that wasn’t going to be helpful for me. Do whatever makes you feel good, but for me, I realized that I needed to show up for myself, and be worthy of my own presence. So I did continue to get up and choose my outfit, and pick out earrings, and I might have put a lip color on — that’s what I did during quarantine and it actually really helped me.”

Rashad says that cooking was one of the things that became a part of her daily “ritual” and time spent at home. And you’d think that since everyone was talking about Condola [from Insecure] this season that she’d have been tuned into a lot of television, but she admits, she rarely binge watched any movies or shows — especially in the beginning. Instead, she’s used the time to brush up on her Italian and has become practically fluent.

Staying connected and organized were also essential as she prepared for the launch of her visual EP, SPACE DAUGHTER. Which she did, with the help of her Galaxy Z Flip. Though, she realized that she would not succumb to societal pressures of public items to be crossed off a list that determined what she needed to accomplish during quarantine. Likely you’ve seen the memes that insist if you come out of the COVID-19 pandemic without having picked up a new skill or hobby, then you wasted it — which ladies and gentlemen, is a complete fallacy.

“As a creative, I think there became this collective pressure to create the next best [insert thing here],” she states. “The next best album, the next best novel — which I get that comes naturally, or if you’re drawn to do it, then that would be the best time to do it. But I realized that in my own body and in my own creativity that was not what I was drawn to do.”

The Tony-nominated actor and singer recently released her visual pop-alternative EP, which she self-funded, produced, wrote and co-directed. In addition to sharing the music itself, Rashad has pledged to donate her personal proceeds to a dedicated charity for each single.

On her return to her roots she shared, “I started as a musician which most people didn’t know, so I’m happy to finally make my grand entrance as a musician which I’ve been waiting to do for some years now. I was a classical pianist when I was growing up, so music was always my first expression.”

Like many of us desperate to get away for travel, Rashad embarked on the road trip of a lifetime — driving solo from Brooklyn to Seattle. An 11-day trip that she took solo cross-country, all in search of peace and reconnecting with nature.

“I drove to Seattle [from Brooklyn] in a really safe and smart way, where I was basically in isolation the whole time and I didn’t have to confront or see anyone because I brought all my groceries with me,” she shares. “It was quite the journey.”

She continues, “What I found really helpful is finding the time when I can safely find myself in nature. That has been a huge help to me during this time. This reconnection to nature and appreciating it like I never have before — sitting under a tree means so much more now.”

As far as the Insecure references and people’s take on her name, she describes it as “humbling.” “I didn’t put it together,” she admits. “I was quite humble and quite moved. I knew there was a character named Condola, but I truly didn’t put two and two together. I assumed they just must like the name, but I didn’t assume it was connected to me and my mom at all. It definitely brought a smile to my face.”

Her biggest lesson of all these past few months? Being in her own presence. “I learned so many things about myself that I didn’t realize because I was just able to sit with myself, instead of running from it, I actually allowed it to be what it was,” she shares.

SPACE DAUGHTER is now available.